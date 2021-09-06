South Salmara: Huge Amount of Drugs Seized, 1 Arrested

The Mancachar police and CRPF in a joint operation at India-Bangladesh border under South Salmara-Mancachar district police station seized huge amount of drugs and arrested one drug peddler.

It may be mentioned that, the police and CRPF has conducted the search operation in the wee hours on Monday after receiving information from internal source.

The arrested has been identified as Ziadur Islam (32), son of Late Abdul Baton and seized 2448 numbers of WY Yaba tablets from his home.

Islam has been produced at Hatsingimari court and sent to Dhubri jail.

