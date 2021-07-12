NationalTop Stories

Southwest Monsoons Massively Hits Parts Of India, 28 Killed in UP, Rajasthan

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Many lost lives due to lightning incidents in separate places around India amid the Southwest Monsoon in India.

Eighteen people, including seven children died in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts on Sunday, reported ANI.

Police officials informed that in Jaipur, 11 persons, mostly youths, were killed and eight others injured when lightning struck them on a hill near the Amber Fort.

Meanwhile, ten people, including two teenagers, were also killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh where rains occurred at isolated parts of the state.

In yet another rain-related incident in Uttarakhand, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.

Although Southwest Monsoon has hit almost all parts of the country, it has stayed away from parts of north India.

While IMD had predicted that the monsoon would hit the region by June, rains are yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan.

Flash floods hit Himachal Pradesh’s Bhagsu Nag after Dharamshala received heavy rain on Monday.

