By Pratidin Bureau
Spanish Garden no longer ‘Containment Zone’
The tag of ‘containment zone’ has been removed from Spanish Garden Complex in RG Baruah Road in Guwahati after no positive case has been detected since the declaration as containment zone.

It was made a containment zone after one of its residents, Manish Tibrewal had tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month. He was later recovered and discharged from the hospital.

In an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M), “As per guidelines received from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the ‘Containment Zone’ is no longer effective and the restrictions that were so imposed, have been withdrawn with effect from today (April 30th, 2020).

