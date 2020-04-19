Spanish Garden premises to remain as ‘Containment Zone’

By Pratidin Bureau
Spanish Garden premises to remain as ‘Containment Zone’ Manish Tibrewal discharged
The Kamrup (M) district administration has extended the order of declaring the Spanish Garden in Guwahati as ‘Containment Zone’ for 14 more days. The Kamrup (M) DC Biswajit Pegu in an order on Sunday said his order of April 4, 2020, has been extended with effect from 10 AM of Sunday in view of the “revised guidelines on COVID-19 on quarantine process”.

The complex was earlier on April 4 declared a ‘containment zone’ after Manish Tibrewal of Spanish Garden tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was discharged from Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday after testing COVID-19 negative.

But Tibrewal he will remain in the paying cabin of GMCH after Spanish Garden premises was once again declared a ‘Containment Zone’. He was admitted to the hospital on April 1, 2020.

