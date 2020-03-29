Spanish Princess becomes first Royal to die from Covid-19

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to pass away due to coronavirus complications. She was 86.

The princess is a member of the House of Bourbon-Parma, a cadet branch of the Spanish Royal family. She is the first Royal to die from the novel coronavirus.

“S.A.R. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbon communicates that this Thursday, March 26, 2020, his sister Maria Teresa de Bourbon Parma and Bourbon Busset, victim of coronavirus COVID-19, has passed away in Paris, at eighty-six years old,” a post on her brother’s fb account reads.

Her funeral was held in Madrid on Friday.