Speak Up For ‘Vaccine For All’: Rahul, Priyanka Urges People

Amid a resurge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed the citizens to raise their voices for vaccination for all.

“The country needs vaccines against coronavirus. You also raise your voice for this – everyone has the right to have a safe life. Speak up for vaccination for all,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Rahul also shared a video which demands a ban on export of COVID vaccines and asks the government to ensure that all Indians be vaccinated within a limited timeframe.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a video in a tweet, “Because the vaccine is for everyone. Because the government should pay more attention to the public than organising the events. Because everyone has the right to know where the PM Care funds are being spent. Because instead of exporting the vaccine, the government should focus on vaccinating every citizen.”

क्योंकि सबके लिए वैक्सीन जुमला न बने।

क्योंकि सरकार इवेंट से ज्यादा जनता पर ध्यान दे।

क्योंकि सबको जानने का हक है कि पीएम केयर के नाम पर इकट्ठा फंड कहां खर्च हो रहा है।

क्योंकि वैक्सीन बाहर भेजने की बजाय, सरकार हर भारतीय को वैक्सीन देने पर ध्यान लगाए।#SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll pic.twitter.com/EzaIGdBJR1 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 12, 2021

Notably, in recent times, several countries received COVID vaccines from India leading to a shortage in many states.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,68,912 fresh COVID cases. The cumulative cases now stood at 1,35,27,717.