Speak Up For ‘Vaccine For All’: Rahul, Priyanka Urges People

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid a resurge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed the citizens to raise their voices for vaccination for all.

“The country needs vaccines against coronavirus. You also raise your voice for this – everyone has the right to have a safe life. Speak up for vaccination for all,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Rahul also shared a video which demands a ban on export of COVID vaccines and asks the government to ensure that all Indians be vaccinated within a limited timeframe.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a video in a tweet, “Because the vaccine is for everyone. Because the government should pay more attention to the public than organising the events. Because everyone has the right to know where the PM Care funds are being spent. Because instead of exporting the vaccine, the government should focus on vaccinating every citizen.”

Notably, in recent times, several countries received COVID vaccines from India leading to a shortage in many states.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,68,912 fresh COVID cases. The cumulative cases now stood at 1,35,27,717.

