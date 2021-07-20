Speaker Adjourns 2nd Day of Monsoon Session At Parliament Till 2 PM

The second day in the Monsoon session of Parliament has also created a heated up situation among the members.

The opposition party heated up the house in the Lok Sabha over several issues for which the Speaker had adjourned the session till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP party held a special meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the middle of the Parliament session.

The opposition parties have raised several issues against the leading government in the parliament.

Questions have been raised over the Covid situation in the country, the price rise of essential commodities, the price rise of fuel.

The opposition also raised question on the government over the phone tapping of nearly 100 people, including leaders and journalists.