Speaker Suspends Rupjyoti Kurmi from Assembly

Congress legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi has been expelled from the house on the second day of its winter assembly session on Tuesday. Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami in a strict order expelled Kurmi for interrupting the question-answer session in the house.

Kurmi wanted to raise the issue of the Naga police who set up camps at Mariani. According to the speaker, the issue cannot be raised during the question-answer session.

Further, the Speaker asked him to raise the issue in other rule but Kurmi didn’t follow the instruction of the Speaker following which he has been expelled from the house for the day.

Kurmi was marshaled out of the house after he continued to interrupt the question-answer round.