Speaker Suspends Rupjyoti Kurmi from Assembly

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Rupjyoti Kurmi
106

Congress legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi has been expelled from the house on the second day of its winter assembly session on Tuesday. Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami in a strict order expelled Kurmi for interrupting the question-answer session in the house.

Kurmi wanted to raise the issue of the Naga police who set up camps at Mariani. According to the speaker, the issue cannot be raised during the question-answer session.

Further, the Speaker asked him to raise the issue in other rule but Kurmi didn’t follow the instruction of the Speaker following which he has been expelled from the house for the day.

Related News

India Reports 1st 6 Positive Cases of New UK Variant Genome

Actor Ram Charan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Karnataka Legislative Council Dy Chairman Found Dead

Arnab Goswami Paid BARC Ex-CEO to Rig Republic’s TRP: Cops

Kurmi was marshaled out of the house after he continued to interrupt the question-answer round.

You might also like
Regional

Baishya, Tasa to Rajya Sabha unopposed!

Regional

3 Haryana Youths Arrested with ATM Cloning Machine

Regional

Armed goons loot from petrol pump

Regional

Guwahati school bus conductor held for rape

Regional

Family cries foul play as youth allegedly commits suicide after escaping from…

Top Stories

Assam Student Devangana Kalita Gets Bail

Comments
Loading...