Special Event Organised On Human Rights Day And Birth Anniversary Of Hemchandra Barua

On the occasion of world human rights day and the 186th birth anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah, a special event was organised by the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday at Chaygaon in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Present the event was the Managing Editor of Pratidin Time group, Mrs. Smiakshi B Goswami. Speaking at the event she said that even today, human rights are violated in the country.

She said, “Today is an important day for the world. Unfortunately, human rights continue to suffer even after the signing of the Human Rights Declaration. It was evident during the Assam Movement as 855 swahids, who rose against foreigners illegally residing in the state, lost their lives at the hands of armed forces, in a grave dishonor to human rights”.

Mrs. Goswami further said that apart from Hemkosh and Assamese grammar, Hemchandra Barua had impacted the future of the state in several other aspects.

She further added that the Sadin – Pratidin group will always stand for the rights of the people of the region and the nation.

