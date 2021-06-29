Special Medical Team to be Trained in Dhubri for Child Covid Care

By Pratidin Bureau on June 29, 2021

For the Children Covid Care, a special medical team has been constituted in Dhubri, Assam. 

This was informed by Joint Director of Health Services, Dhubri – Dr SM Imdadullah, said reports.

The Director said, “We are ready to fight COVID-19 among the children in days to come. A special medical team comprising two child specialist, six medical officers and twelve nurses have been nominated for special training meant for child COVID care.” 

Out of these 450 infected children in Dhubri this year, 117 children are below the age group of 10 years. 

However, most of these children (415) have recovered from the disease, stated reports. 

There are a total of 27 active cases of COVID-19 among children. Eight of them are below the age of 10. 

However, no fatality of children has been recorded so far in the town.

Joint Director of Health Services, Dhubri – SM Imdadullah informed, “No serious symptom has been observed among the infected children, who are still undergoing treatment. All of them would be released very soon after complete recovery.”

