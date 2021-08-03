Special Programme At Nehru Stadium Today Ahead For Lovlina’s Bout

Assam Government arranged special programme at the Nehru Stadium ahead of Assam pride Lovlina Borgohain’s bout in the Semi-final of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the event with his presence and prayede for the pugilist by lighting a lamp.

Assam Sports Minister Bimal Bora was also present in the event and prayed for Lovlina for her upcoming match that is scheduled tomorrow.

The event was organised in the presence of Assam Olympics Association officials. Minister Pijush Hazarika was also present.

Earlier it was announced that the assembly meeting will be adjourned for 30 minutes from 11 am tomorrow due to Lovlina’s match.

The information was shared by Minister Pijush Hazarika about the adjournment of Assam Assembly.

Earlier on July 30, Pugilist from Assam won her quarter finals of women’s boxing at the 69 kg weight category beating Chinese Taipei World Champion Chen Nien-chin by 4-1.

Lovlina is a two times World Boxing Champion bronze medalist and is the first women from Assam to represent India in the Olympics.

Her semi-final match is scheduled on Wednesday at 11 AM against Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey.

