Special TET To Be Held on March 2021

The TET Empower Committee on Thursday said that a special TET will be held for 12,000 posts on March, 2021.

In a press conference organized by the Committee at Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan office situated in Kahilipara, Guwahati said that they will publish an advertisement regarding this very soon.

As per Asomiya Pratidin reports, Sarba Shiksha has 7 types of teachers and education workers (Siksha Karmi) for whom they are going to hold this special TET.

It maybe stated that many protest has been staged for regularization by the various contractual employees.

The 12000 placements for teachers by TET empower committee will definitely bring relief to those candidates.