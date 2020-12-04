Special TET To Be Held on March 2021

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Special TET
227

The TET Empower Committee on Thursday said that a special TET will be held for 12,000 posts on March, 2021.

In a press conference organized by the Committee at Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan office situated in Kahilipara, Guwahati said that they will publish an advertisement regarding this very soon.

As per Asomiya Pratidin reports, Sarba Shiksha has 7 types of teachers and education workers (Siksha Karmi) for whom they are going to hold this special TET.

Related News

BTC Election: Miscreants Destroy Candidate’s Office

Meghalaya: 1525 kgs of Explosives Seized, 6 Held

BTC Polls: Campaign for 1st Phase Ends Tomorrow

IT Dept Raids Coal Maffia’s Residence in Digboi

It maybe stated that many protest has been staged for regularization by the various contractual employees.

The 12000 placements for teachers by TET empower committee will definitely bring relief to those candidates.

You might also like
Regional

CM Sonowal to head new State Climate Change Management Society

Regional

Cable Tv operator commits suicide in Tezpur

Environment

Alert Rlyman saves 25 elephant

Regional

Two dead as speeding truck runs over Kali puja procession in Silchar

Top Stories

Kamrup DC imposes restrictions on Picnics

Regional

Nandini initiates #Pinkisthenewblue campaign

Comments
Loading...