Special Train Services Resume Today

The Indian Railways resumed passenger train operations from Tuesday, nearly two months after services were stopped due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The railways opened bookings for passenger services on Monday with 15 trains a day connecting Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other big cities.

The special train from Delhi to Dibrugarh will run from today. There has been a slight change in the time-table of the train which will run from Delhi. The earlier time of departure at 4.10 pm has been changed to 4.45 pm. These special trains will halt at Dimapur, Lumding, Guwahati, New Bongaigaon and NJP.

The train which will run to Dibrugarh will again return on May 14 to New Delhi. The special train from Delhi-Agartala will run on May 18 and it will return from Agartala on May 20. This train will halt at a few stations of Guwahati, Kokrajhar and Badarpur.

The Railways have also issued guidelines for the passengers while travelling in these special trains. The trains will have only AC coaches and the passengers will not be provided with blankets, bedsheets and pillows. They will have to bring their own belongings while travelling.

The passengers will have to arrive in the stations 90 minutes before departure and if anyone cancels tickets, they will be given a 50% refund but the tickets will have to be cancelled online. The tickets have to be cancelled within 24 hours of travelling.

The Railways also urged the people to bring water and food of their own if possible and if anyone willing to buy water and food from the railways, they will have to pay extra.

Meanwhile, the shramik special trains will also run to Assam from different parts of the country to bring back the stranded migrant labourers to the state. The Assam government has booked five special trains to bring the migrant labourers. These trains will run from Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Once the labourers reach Guwahati they will be screened and quarantined in different quarantine centres.