Special Trains To Run Between Ghy-Jorhat, New Jalpaiguri-Howrah From July 12

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run one special Shatabdi train between Guwahati-Jorhat Town and another between New Jalpaiguri-Howrah and from July 12, 2021 until further advice, said reports.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a press statement that these trains will run six days a week excluding Sundays on the existing path.

The NF Railway authority has fixed the timings of 12042/12041 (between New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) and 12067/12068 (between Guwahati – Jorhat Town) for the benefit of passengers, added reports.

Train No. 02067 Guwahati-Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi special are said to be leaving from Guwahati at 6-10 am to reach Jorhat Town at 1 pm on the same day.

In return direction, Train No. 02068 Jorhat Town-Guwahati Jan Shatabdi special will leave from Jorhat Town at 2-30 pm to reach Guwahati at 9-20 pm on that day.

The train will have stoppages at Chaparmukh junction, Hojai, Lanka, Lumding, Diphu, Bokajan, Furkating junction and Mariani junction stations.

The stoppage of this train at Dimapur station is temporarily curtailed due to restrictions imposed by Nagaland state government on stoppages of trains at Dimapur until further advice.

Train No. 02842 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi special will leave from New Jalpaiguri at 5-30 am to reach Howrah at 1-35 pm on the same day.

In return direction, Train No. 02841 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi special will leave from Howrah at 2-15 pm to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10-35 on that day.

The train will have stoppages at Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, New Farakka and Bolpur Shantiniketan stations, stated reports.

Passengers are requested by NF Railway to see these details before undertaking their journey.

On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing health protocols of the destination state, said NF Railway.

They further requested all the passengers to co-operate with the railway and respective state government officials in this regard.

