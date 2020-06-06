Specially abled Abdul Masjid Comes with Flying Colours in HSLC

A student of Dhopatari Sil Bhoral High School, Changsari, Abdul Masjid has come out with flying colours in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination declared today despite being a physically handicapped student.

Masjid passed the examination by securing letter marks in five subjects with 86%.

Abdul proved that physically disabled couldn’t be a barrier if one aims to reach their goal. Although he faced many problems with writing his hands, he never gives up and fought for his success.

Abdul focused on being a doctor by profession and he said that he will study hard to reach his goal. His father who is a daily wage labourer left no stone unturned to provide Abdul with physical and mental support on his studies although he couldn’t afford any tuition to his son.

The locals in his area have thronged to his house after the result of his success spread among the people.

Meanwhile, Convener of Saraighat Anchalik Chattra Santha, Anisur Rahman assured all assistance to Abdul for his future studies.