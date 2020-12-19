Specially-Abled Child Reunites With Family After 3 Years

In a heartwarming moment, a 14-year old specially-abled child, Mithun Debnath, was reunited with his family in Guwahati after almost 3 years.

As per reports, Assam police rescued Mithun from Dhubri and was eventually brought to ‘Destination NGO’ where he was taken care of. The police made various attempts to locate his parents but was unsuccessful for a prolonged period of time.

The boy’s parents were finally traced to Cooch Behar and were asked to come to Guwahati, said a police official.

Mithun’s parents became emotional upon seeing their son after long. His father had already given up hope but his mother was adamant to find his son. Mithun also instantly identified his parents.

The specially-abled boy was later handed over to their parents after certain formalities.