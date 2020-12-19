Specially-Abled Child Reunites With Family After 3 Years

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - G Plus
46

In a heartwarming moment, a 14-year old specially-abled child, Mithun Debnath, was reunited with his family in Guwahati after almost 3 years.

As per reports, Assam police rescued Mithun from Dhubri and was eventually brought to ‘Destination NGO’ where he was taken care of. The police made various attempts to locate his parents but was unsuccessful for a prolonged period of time.

The boy’s parents were finally traced to Cooch Behar and were asked to come to Guwahati, said a police official.

Related News

COVID Assam: 96 Fresh Cases, 108 Recoveries, 1 Death

8th Edition Of North East Festival Begins

Afghanistan: Rockets Fired At US Base, Taliban Denies Attack

17th Amitabh Chowdhury Memorial Lecture Held

Mithun’s parents became emotional upon seeing their son after long. His father had already given up hope but his mother was adamant to find his son. Mithun also instantly identified his parents.

The specially-abled boy was later handed over to their parents after certain formalities.

You might also like
Environment

Earthquake jolts Mizoram

National

Missing Mumbai Toddler Remains Untraceable

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Health

Cabinet Approves Changes in Abortion Limit from 20 to 24 Weeks

National

India celebrates 71st Republic Day with several firsts

Technology

Face-recognition in Airports, Coming Soon!

Comments
Loading...