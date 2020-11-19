Top StoriesRegional

Speculations Rife About Leadership Changes In AASU Convention

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
185

More and more speculations are surfacing as the four-day 17th general convention of All Assam Students Union (AASU) which is underway at Duliajan.

Reportedly, incumbent president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi might leave the organisation in a bid to enter active politics. Presumptions are made that Gogoi could be joining Assam Jatiya Parishad.

In this connection, any declaration is yet to be announced. Furthermore, AASU’s chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya is also expected to be leaving the students’ body.   

According to a Times of India report, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi was quoted saying, “This is a very important convention for us as it is the last one of our tenure. Assam is waiting for our next course of action. There will be discussions about the future course regarding our anti-CAA agitation, Clause 6 of Assam Accord, border issues, education and jobs. New ideas will be incorporated in our constitution. I can assure that our future course of action will bring a ray of hope for the people of the state”.

In September, both AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) formed the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which is supposedly to contest in the 2021 Assam assembly elections. AJP is the second political party to be formed by AASU after Asom Gana Parishad in 1985.

