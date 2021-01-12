SpiceJet Carries 276,000 Doses Of Covishield To Guwahati

As India gears up for the COVID vaccine rollout, Indian budget airlines SpiceJet on Tuesday carried the country’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine from Pune to various cities including 2,76,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Guwahati.

An official release from SpiceJet read multiple flights to different cities as transported close to 4 million Covishield vaccine doses weighing around 11 tonnes on the very first day of the shipment including Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Patna, Delhi and Vijayawada.

The first consignment of Covishield consisting of 2,64,000 doses was transported from Pune to Delhi on SpiceJet flight SG 8937. The flight took-off from the Pune International Airport at 8.05 am and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi at 10.15 am.

SpiceJet transported multiple vaccine consignments with around 996,000 doses to Kolkata, 3,72,000 doses to Hyderabad, 480,000 doses to Bhubaneswar, 648,000 doses to Bengaluru, 552,000 doses to Patna and 408,000 doses to Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet Ajay Singh, said, “Today is a historic day in our country’s fight against the pandemic and I am very proud that India’s first consignment of Covid vaccine was carried today by SpiceJet from Pune to Delhi. As India gets ready for the biggest vaccination drive in its history, the SpiceJet family hopes and prays for a quick, complete and decisive victory in this fight against coronavirus.”

As part of its continued efforts to take up the responsibility of transporting Covid-19 vaccine to every part of the country as well as outside India, SpiceJet has partnered with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations.

Ever since the lockdown began, SpiceJet and its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, has played a critical role and worked relentlessly to ensure that the country’s supply chain remained intact. The airline has helped in the transportation of vital goods and medical supplies to all corners of India and the world. SpiceJet has operated more than 12,600 cargo flights since the lockdown began and carried around 1,02,000 tonnes of cargo, the release added.