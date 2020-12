A major mishap was averted at Guwahati airport on Friday when a SpiceJet flight SG-960, which arrived to Guwahati from Bengaluru, overshot the runway for several meters upon landing.

According to news agency ANI, no one was hurt in the incident. The pilots of the plane have since been grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

An investigation has been launched for the same by the DGCA.