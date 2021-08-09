NationalTop Stories

Spirit Of Quit India Movement Energised Youth: PM Modi

By Pratidin Bureau

On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the spirit of movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation.

PM Modi also paid tribute to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism.

“Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation,” tweeted PM Modi.

On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of “Do or Die” to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. Under the leadership of Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year. 

