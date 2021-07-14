Sports Min Launches Official Song On Indian Olympic Contingent

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the ”Cheer4India: Hindustani Way ” song of the country’s Olympic contingent that was composed by Grammy-Award-winning musician A R Rahman and sung by Indian popular singer Ananya Birla.

The minister asked Indians to extend their support and cheer for all the athletes participating in Tokyo Games.

“I urge all my countrymen to listen to the song, share it with fellow citizens and also cheer for the entire Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics to show that we are behind them,” Thakur said.

Thakur also thanked Rahman and Ananya for composing the song during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra said the launch of Team Indian official cheer song was a culmination of hard work by all the stakeholders in the last 18 months.

MoS (Sports) Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan, and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta were also present on the occasion.