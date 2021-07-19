Sports Pension Likely To Be Increased From Rs. 8000 to Rs.10,000: CM Sarma

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government is planning to increase the pension of sportsperson from Rs. 8000 to Rs. 10,000.

The Chief Minister stated about the increase of sports pension at the sixth day of Assam Assembly cabinet meeting on Monday.

As per the procedures, the day at the Assembly started with the question answer session.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made some important points in the meeting.

CM Sarma said that 1 lakh cases still remain unsettled for more than 10 years in the state for which retired SI’s will be brought back to duty for the settlement of such cases.

Hand expenses of Rs 3 lakh will be paid per annum to the OCs at different police stations along with computers.

Investigation and Law & Order will be different.

Police stations in rented accommodation to be covered under the ‘maitri scheme’.

Motorcycles will be provided to the OCs for duty in areas where cars cannot enter.

High powered drones will be used at the border areas.

CRPF working in Assam will get appropriate benefits.

Orang National Park will be stretched upto the Dhansiri River banks.

Sportsperson who get medals at national and international level will get government jobs.

Those sportsperson who won national medals in the past will be given sports pension.

The sports pension is also planned to be increased from Rs. 8000 to Rs. 10,000.

