From Kohli to Klaasen: Cricket Legends Who Retired in 2025

In a dramatic turn of events, Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement — and just hours later, South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen followed suit. Two big names, gone in a single day.
Klaasen shocked fans by retiring from all formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Known for his fearless batting and match-winning innings, his exit came when he was still at the top of his game.
The Big Show called time on his ODI career. Known for his unorthodox shots and match-turning knocks, Maxwell leaves behind a legacy of innovation and aggression.
India’s batting maestro retired from Test cricket this year. Though he continues in white-ball formats, his absence in the whites will be deeply felt by fans of classical Test match batting.
Rohit ended his Test career in 2025. The ‘Hitman’ was a pillar at the top of the order, known for his elegance and explosive double hundreds. He remains active in limited-overs cricket.
Smith announced his retirement from ODIs, marking the end of an era. With countless centuries and memorable partnerships, he’s one of Australia’s greatest-ever 50-over players.
Stoinis retired from ODIs after years of being a reliable all-rounder. His power-hitting and seam bowling made him a valuable asset in Australia’s white-ball campaigns.
Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews brought his Test career to an end. Known for his calm presence and match-saving efforts, Mathews was a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s batting unit.
Former Test captain Karunaratne stepped away from all formats. His gritty batting and leadership were vital for Sri Lanka’s red-ball revival in recent years.
Rahim retired from ODIs after years of service to Bangladesh. A dependable wicketkeeper-batter, he consistently anchored the middle order in key matches.
Mahmudullah has retired from all international formats. A silent warrior, he was often Bangladesh’s crisis man — delivering calm under pressure across formats.