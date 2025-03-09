ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025)
🏆 1998 - First Edition Winner: South Africa Runner-Up: West Indies Hosted By: Bangladesh
Winner: New Zealand Runner-Up: India Hosted By: Kenya
Co-Champions: India & Sri Lanka Hosted By: Sri Lanka
Winner: West Indies Runner-Up: England Hosted By: England
Winner: Australia Runner-Up: West Indies Hosted By: India
Winner: Australia Runner-Up: New Zealand Hosted By: South Africa
Winner: India Runner-Up: England Hosted By: England & Wales
Winner: Pakistan Runner-Up: India Hosted By: England & Wales
Winner: India Runner-Up: New Zealand Hosted By: Pakistan
