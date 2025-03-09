ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025)

🏆 1998 - First Edition Winner: South Africa Runner-Up: West Indies Hosted By: Bangladesh

2000

Winner: New Zealand Runner-Up: India Hosted By: Kenya

2002 - Shared Trophy

Co-Champions: India & Sri Lanka Hosted By: Sri Lanka

2004

Winner: West Indies Runner-Up: England Hosted By: England

2006

Winner: Australia Runner-Up: West Indies Hosted By: India

2009

Winner: Australia Runner-Up: New Zealand Hosted By: South Africa

2013

Winner: India Runner-Up: England Hosted By: England & Wales

2017

Winner: Pakistan Runner-Up: India Hosted By: England & Wales

2025

Winner: India Runner-Up: New Zealand Hosted By: Pakistan