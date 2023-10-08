ICC World Cup 2023: India Strike Early After Being Asked To Bowl

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won a crucial toss in Chennai, and elected to bat first in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash against India. His opposite number, Rohit Sharma, opined that the conditions were good for bowlers and that the wicket would take turn as the game progresses.
This was proved right early on in the Australia innings, when Jasprit Bumrah got Mitchell Marsh to edge one towards the first slip. Virat Kohli held on to the chance, and India had their first breakthrough.
Shubman Gill did not recover from illness in time for the match, with fellow youngster Ishan Kishan set to partner skipper Rohit at the top of the India batting order.
Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis missed out for Australia due to injury, with David Warner and Mitch Marsh to open the batting on a sunny day at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia XI: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood