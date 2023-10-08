ICC World Cup: Australia Restricted to 199 in Chennai! Who Will Win?

A 69-run stand between David Warner and Steve Smith was the highlight of Australia's batting innings, however, India dominated the proceedings with help from their spinners.
The tweakers shared six wickets between them. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers with his 3/28. He got good support from Kuldeep Yadav (2/42), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/35).
Steve Smith top scored for Australia with 46, while David Warner (41) and Mitchell Starc (28) also found some runs.
Australia 43/1 at the end of first Powerplay. The Warner-Smith pairing continued accumulating runs at a decent pace. India finally had a breakthrough in the 17th over when Warner (41) tried to punch Kuldeep down the ground and ended up offering a return chance.
India spinners were able to bring down the scoring rate with their disciplined bowling.
Soon after the 25-over mark, Jadeja bowled an absolute beauty which castled Steve Smith for 46. The delivery turned enough to beat Steve Smith's outside edge and then crashed into his off-stump. In the 30th over, Jadeja snared Marnus Labuschagne (27) and Alex Carey (0) to put India ahead.
Australia were further dented in the 36th and 37th overs, when Glenn Maxwell (15) and Cameron Green (8) fell to Kuldeep and Ashwin respectively. Vital contribution from Mitchell Stac (28) down the order helped Australia to 199.