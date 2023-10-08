ICC World Cup: Indian Spinners Able To Bring Down Scoring Rate with Disciplined Bowling

A 69-run stand between David Warner and Steve Smith was the highlight of Australia's batting innings, as India's bowlers managed to get into a good rhythm at Chepauk.
This was proved right early on in the Australia innings, when Jasprit Bumrah got Mitchell Marsh to edge one towards the first slip. Virat Kohli held on to the chance, and India had their first breakthrough.
With a boundary against Hardik Pandya in the seventh over, David Warner became the fourth Australia batter to reach the 1000 run mark in Men's Cricket World Cups. Australia gained some momentum in that over, hitting three boundaries to up the scoring rate.
Australia 43/1 at the end of first Powerplay. The Warner-Smith pairing continued accumulating runs at a decent pace. India finally had a breakthrough in the 17th over when Warner (41) tried to punch Kuldeep down the ground and ended up offering a return chance.
Indian spinners were able to bring down the scoring rate with their disciplined bowling.
Soon after the 25-over mark, Jadeja bowled an absolute beauty which castled Steve Smith for 46. The delivery turned enough to beat Steve Smith's outside edge and then crashed into his off-stump. In the 30th over, Jadeja snared Marnus Labuschagne (27) and Alex Carey (0) to put India ahead.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill did not recover from illness in time for the match, with fellow youngster Ishan Kishan set to partner skipper Rohit at the top of the India batting order.
Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis missed out for Australia due to injury, following which David Warner and Mitch Marsh opened the batting on a sunny day at MA Chidambaram Stadium today.
Earlier today, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won a crucial toss in Chennai, and elected to bat first in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash against India. His opposite number, Rohit Sharma, opined that the conditions were good for bowlers and that the wicket would take turn as the game progresses.