ICC World Cup: Mitchell Santner's 5-Wicket Haul Helps New Zealand Register 2nd Win

After taking over England in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 opener match, New Zealand once again emerged victorious by defeating Netherlands on Monday.
Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first in the sixth match of the World Cup held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Openers Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham struck half-centuries as New Zealand overcame some tight bowling by the Netherlands to post 322-7.
The Netherlands players were on the other hand dismissed in 46.3 overs after a score of 223 runs. Mitchel Santner picked five wickets after scoring a quick-fire 36 off 17 balls to finish the innings to get the New Zealand total to 323.
Netherlands openers- Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Down started steady but Matt Henry displayed the magic of his pace soon as he bowled out Vikramjit Singh. For Netherlands, Aryan Dutt (2/62), Paul van Meekeren (2/60) and Roelof van der Merwe (2/56) took two wickets apiece.
It may be mentioned that, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has been chosen as the Player of the match.