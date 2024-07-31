Indian Olympic medal Winners List Till 2024

India's Olympic saga is a captivating narrative of triumph, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of sporting excellence. From the nascent days of participation to the recent surge in medal count, the nation's journey on the grandest sporting stage has been nothing short of inspiring.

This exploration delves into the heart of India's Olympic history, celebrating the iconic moments, legendary athletes, and the enduring spirit that has propelled the country to global prominence in the realm of sports.

Let us embark on this journey together, as we relive the golden chapters and analyze the factors that have contributed to India's evolving Olympic story.



Indian Olympic winner's name lis