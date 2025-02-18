5 Emerging Cricket Stars to Watch at the Champions Trophy 2025
These young guns are redefining cricket with record-breaking stats and clutch performances. From Gill’s consistency to Noor’s spin sorcery, they’re set to light up the Champions Trophy.
Stats: 50 ODIs, 2,587 runs, Avg 60.16, 7 centuries, HS 208. Highlights: Dominant 2023 World Cup (354 runs), Player of the Series vs England (259 runs in 3 ODIs). Role: India’s vice-captain and top-order anchor. A future legend in the making!
Stats: 29 ODIs, 970 runs, 3 centuries, 18 wickets. Highlights: 2023 World Cup star (578 runs, tied with Kane Williamson). Dynamic all-rounder with match-winning spin. Role: Key batter against spin, NZ’s rising hope after T20 WC 2024 setback.
Stats: 10 ODIs, 9 wickets, BBI 3/49. Highlights: Stunned Pakistan at CWC23, SA20 success (13 wickets). Role: Afghanistan’s teenage spin wizard, following Rashid & Mujeeb’s legacy.
Stats: 23 ODIs, 769 runs, 1 century, SR 112.66. Highlights: Test exploits (809 runs in 2023), T20 WC 2024 semi-finalist (Avg 72.50). Role: England’s multi-format dynamo ready to shine in 2025.
Stats: 23 ODIs, 45 wickets, Avg 22.71, BBI 5/33. Highlights: Youngest Test hat-trick hero, Pakistan’s pace sensation post-injury. Role: Shaheen’s lethal partner; crucial for defending Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title.
