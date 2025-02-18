5 Game-Changing Bowlers Set to Dominate Champions Trophy 2025
These 5 bowlers are ready to dominate the Champions Trophy 2025. These bowlers set to make an impact at Champions Trophy 2025. Swipe for their key stats and highlights.
These 5 bowlers are ready to dominate the Champions Trophy 2025. These bowlers set to make an impact at Champions Trophy 2025. Swipe for their key stats and highlights.
Mohammed Shami is India's main pace bowler while Jasprit Bumrah is absent. At CWC23, he took 24 wickets at an average of 10.70, making him the top wicket-taker for India. Now back from injury and supported by Rohit Sharma, Shami remains a key match-winner.
Rashid Khan is Afghanistan's leading spin bowler and a prominent franchise cricket player. He was the top wicket-taker for Afghanistan at CWC23 and took 14 wickets during the T20WC 2024 semi-final. His leg-spin is difficult for batsmen to handle.
Kagiso Rabada is South Africa's main pace bowler and a regular in ICC tournaments. Known for his pace and accurate line and length, Rabada has been a consistent performer in recent ICC events. His role is important in South Africa’s effort to end their trophy drought since 1998.
Adam Zampa is Australia's spin bowler known for his effective variations. At CWC23, he took 23 wickets, ranking second after Shami, and his career includes 181 ODI wickets, placing him just behind Shane Warne among Australian spinners.
Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan's left-arm pace bowler and a key player for title defence. He was the leading ODI wicket-taker for Pakistan in 2024 and performed strongly in the Tri-Nation series against New Zealand and South Africa.
These five bowlers—Shami, Shaheen, Zampa, Rashid, and Rabada—bring a range of skills to the Champions Trophy 2025. Each has shown strong performance in recent tournaments, making them key figures to watch in the competition.
{{ primary_category.name }}