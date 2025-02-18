Meet the 06 Indian Cricketers Debuting in Champions Trophy 2025
As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, several Indian players are set to make their debut in this prestigious tournament
A versatile top-order batsman and wicketkeeper. His experience and ability to anchor the innings will be vital in navigating challenging match situations during the tournament.
Pant's aggressive style adds dynamism to the middle order. His knack for changing the course of a game with quick runs will be pivotal in high-stakes matches.
Kuldeep Yadav's skill in breaking partnerships and containing runs will be crucial on pitches that favor spin during the competition.
A left-arm medium-fast bowler, Singh's recent performances bolster India's pace options. His proficiency in delivering yorkers and handling pressure situations makes him a valuable asset in the death overs.
Shubman Gill's ability to build innings and adapt to different conditions will be essential in providing a solid foundation for the team.
His recent performances, including scores of 59, 44, and 78 in the ODI series against England, highlight his readiness to contribute significantly in his first Champions Trophy appearance.
