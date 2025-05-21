MI vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: IPL Match Today, Head to Head, Team Picks & Weather Reports

Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in a must-win clash this evening at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 63rd match of IPL 2025 kicks off at 7:30 PM IST, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter between two sides battling for the final playoff berth
Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals sit on the cusp of qualification, separated by just one point on the IPL table. Mumbai, currently fourth with 14 points, require a win to seal their spot, while Delhi, fifth on 13 points, must triumph to keep their hopes alive .
Captain Hardik Pandya has led the Indians to seven wins from 12 matches, bolstered by a superior net run rate of +1.156, the best among the contenders. Playing at home grants MI an additional edge, with the Wankhede’s short boundaries and true bounce suiting their power-hitting lineup.
Under the leadership of Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals have recorded six victories in 12 outings. Their net run rate (+0.260) lags behind Mumbai’s, making an away win at Wankhede essential if they are to leapfrog MI and claim the fourth playoff spot.
In 36 IPL meetings, Mumbai hold a narrow advantage with 20 wins to Delhi’s 16. Their most recent clash in IPL 2025 saw Mumbai triumph by 12 runs, adding a psychological edge to their cause this evening.
The Wankhede wicket is renowned for favouring batters, with true bounce and short boundaries promising a high-scoring affair. Dew is expected to settle in the second innings, aiding the chasing side, while passing thunderstorms could clear before the 7:30 PM start, allowing an uninterrupted contest.
For your Dream11 side, load up on MI’s top hitters—Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Tilak Varma—plus all-rounders Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel (VC), and Will Jacks. Anchor your bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Kuldeep Yadav, and slot in Abishek Porel behind the stumps.
The contest between Hardik Pandya’s finishing prowess and Axar Patel’s spin repertoire will go a long way to deciding the result. Early powerplay battles—led by Rohit and Suryakumar against the likes of Ishant Sharma and Axar—will set the tone for this virtual quarter-final.