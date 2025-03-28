Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Timings, Venues, and Squad

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for another interesting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. The team, captained by Shreyas Iyer, is determined to make a strong impact as they continue their quest for their maiden IPL title. With a revamped squad and a strategic approach, PBKS aims to leave a lasting impression this season.

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Schedule

PBKS will commence their IPL 2025 journey with an exciting clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25 in Ahmedabad. The team will play 14 league matches across various venues, with a mix of home and away fixtures. Below is the full schedule for PBKS in IPL 2025:

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 25 vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 1 vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Lucknow 7:30 PM April 5 vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 8 vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 12 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 15 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 18 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 20 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) New Chandigarh 3:30 PM April 26 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kolkata 7:30 PM April 30 vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chennai 7:30 PM May 4 vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 8 vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 11 vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Dharamsala 3:30 PM May 16 vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Jaipur 7:30 PM

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings have built a strong and versatile squad for the season, featuring experienced players and promising young talents. Below is the complete list of players for PBKS in IPL 2025:

Batters & All-rounders:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain)

Priyansh Arya

Pyla Avinash

Aaron Hardie

Glenn Maxwell

Azmatullah Omarzai

Marcus Stoinis

Suryansh Shedge

Nehal Wadhera

Harnoor Singh

Prabhsimran Singh

Vishnu Vinod

Shashank Singh

Bowlers:

Harpreet Brar

Yuzvendra Chahal

Praveen Dubey

Lockie Ferguson

Xavier Bartlett

Marco Jansen

Kuldeep Sen

Arshdeep Singh

Yash Thakur

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Wicketkeepers:

Josh Inglis

Punjab Kings' Road to IPL Glory

PBKS has been a competitive side in the IPL over the years but is yet to clinch the coveted trophy. With a strategic squad composition and the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team looks to change its fortunes in IPL 2025. Their performance in key matches against top contenders like CSK, MI, and KKR will be crucial in their journey to the playoffs.

As the new season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate Punjab Kings' quest for victory, hoping that this could be the year they lift their first IPL trophy. Stay tuned for all the live-action, match updates, and thrilling moments from PBKS in IPL 2025!

