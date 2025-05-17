RCB vs KKR IPL 2025: Who Will Win? Fantasy Team, Match time, Predictions, head-to-head & Match Preview
RCB takes on KKR in IPL 2025! Match time, predictions, head-to-head, AI insights, fantasy XI & who’s likely to win tonight at Chinnaswamy.
RCB takes on KKR in IPL 2025! Match time, predictions, head-to-head, AI insights, fantasy XI & who’s likely to win tonight at Chinnaswamy.
7 May 2025, 7:30 PM IST at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
RCB: 8 wins in 11 ⇒ Can reclaim #1 spot KKR: Must-win to keep playoff hopes alive
Led by Rajat Patidar in Kohli’s comeback 8 victories from 11 matches First win vs KKR this season by 7 wickets
Captained by Ajinkya Rahane Need 1 more win for playoff mathematical chance Strong away record: 10 wins in 15 at Chinnaswamy
35 IPL meetings: KKR lead 20–15 Last RCB win at this venue: 2015
Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd Bowlers: Yash Dayal (VC), Varun Chakravarthy, Lungi Ngidi WK: Rahmanullah Gurbaz