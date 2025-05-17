RCB vs KKR IPL 2025: Who Will Win? Fantasy Team, Match time, Predictions, head-to-head & Match Preview

RCB takes on KKR in IPL 2025! Match time, predictions, head-to-head, AI insights, fantasy XI & who’s likely to win tonight at Chinnaswamy.

Match Time & Venue: RCB vs KKR at Chinnaswamy Tonight

7 May 2025, 7:30 PM IST at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Standings & Stakes: RCB Eyes Top Spot, KKR Fight for Survival

RCB: 8 wins in 11 ⇒ Can reclaim #1 spot KKR: Must-win to keep playoff hopes alive

Form Guide: RCB on a Winning Run

Led by Rajat Patidar in Kohli’s comeback 8 victories from 11 matches First win vs KKR this season by 7 wickets

Form Guide: KKR Under Pressure

Captained by Ajinkya Rahane Need 1 more win for playoff mathematical chance Strong away record: 10 wins in 15 at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head: Advantage Kolkata Historically

35 IPL meetings: KKR lead 20–15 Last RCB win at this venue: 2015

Fantasy XI for Today’s Match: Best Picks from Both Teams

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd Bowlers: Yash Dayal (VC), Varun Chakravarthy, Lungi Ngidi WK: Rahmanullah Gurbaz