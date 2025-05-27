Meet India’s 10 Tallest Cricketers in 2025 – You’ll Be Surprised!

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma tops the list with a towering height of 6 feet 4 inches (195 cm). This pace bowler’s bounce and speed come naturally thanks to his tall frame.

Shivam Dube

Matching Ishant in height is all-rounder Shivam Dube. At 6'4" (195 cm), he brings power to both batting and bowling departments.

Venkatesh Iyer

The dynamic Venkatesh Iyer stands tall at 6'3" (190 cm). His height gives him an edge in both pace and reach.

Arjun Tendulkar

The left-arm all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is also 6'3" (190 cm). He’s following his father's legacy—just taller!

Ravichandran Ashwin

Spin wizard R. Ashwin stands at 6'2" (188 cm). His towering presence matches his sharp cricketing brain

Deepak Hooda

At 6'1" (185 cm), Deepak Hooda combines athleticism and power, making him a dependable all-rounder.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar, the stylish spinner and batsman, is also 6'1" (185 cm) tall—impressive both on and off the field.

Arshdeep Singh

Young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh brings aggression and height to the crease with his 6'1" (185 cm) frame.

Axar Patel

Reliable all-rounder Axar Patel is 6 feet (182 cm) tall. His height and skill make him a key player in India's squad.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder, stands at 6'0" (182 cm). Known for his attitude and athleticism, he rounds off this tall list.