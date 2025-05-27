Meet India’s 10 Tallest Cricketers in 2025 – You’ll Be Surprised!

Ishant Sharma tops the list with a towering height of 6 feet 4 inches (195 cm). This pace bowler’s bounce and speed come naturally thanks to his tall frame.
Matching Ishant in height is all-rounder Shivam Dube. At 6'4" (195 cm), he brings power to both batting and bowling departments.
The dynamic Venkatesh Iyer stands tall at 6'3" (190 cm). His height gives him an edge in both pace and reach.
The left-arm all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is also 6'3" (190 cm). He’s following his father's legacy—just taller!
Spin wizard R. Ashwin stands at 6'2" (188 cm). His towering presence matches his sharp cricketing brain
At 6'1" (185 cm), Deepak Hooda combines athleticism and power, making him a dependable all-rounder.
Washington Sundar, the stylish spinner and batsman, is also 6'1" (185 cm) tall—impressive both on and off the field.
Young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh brings aggression and height to the crease with his 6'1" (185 cm) frame.
Reliable all-rounder Axar Patel is 6 feet (182 cm) tall. His height and skill make him a key player in India's squad.
Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder, stands at 6'0" (182 cm). Known for his attitude and athleticism, he rounds off this tall list.