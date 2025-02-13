Rajat Patidar: From Unsold to RCB Captain for IPL 2025

Rajat patidar new captian for RCB, IPL 2025, what a starting for him, well deserved player and hopefully a great replacement for Kohli. His hardwork and determination finally payed off ,from debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy to becoming a Captian for RCB is quite a journey from which we all can take inspiration form. Lets talk about patidar's journey in depth.

Advertisment

A Surprise Appointment: RCB's New Captain

In a surprising turn of events, Rajat Patidar has been appointed as the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This unexpected decision came despite speculations that former captain Virat Kohli might return to leadership, especially after RCB decided not to retain Faf du Plessis, who led the team from 2022 to 2024. The announcement was made at an event in Bengaluru, where RCB officially confirmed Patidar’s appointment via its X handle.

"Welcome to your Raj, Ra-pa. The baton has been passed, and your name has made it to the history books. It’s time for a new chapter! Let’s give the best fans in the world what they’ve been waiting for all these years," RCB’s statement read.

Rising Through the Ranks

Patidar’s rise to captaincy is a testament to his resilience and hard work. Over three IPL seasons, he has amassed 799 runs in 28 matches at a staggering strike rate of 158.85. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli extended his support, saying, “Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, Rajat. The way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you've made a place in the hearts of all RCB fans. This is very well deserved.”

From Domestic Cricket to IPL Leadership

Patidar’s cricketing journey began at the tender age of eight. He made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy and entered the T20 circuit in the 2017-18 Zonal T20 League.

His IPL career started when RCB picked him for the 2021 season. However, an underwhelming performance—just 71 runs from four matches—led to his release. Despite this setback, he never lost hope. The 2022 IPL auction saw him go unsold, but RCB brought him back mid-season as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia. Seizing the opportunity, he delivered an iconic performance in the IPL 2022 Eliminator, scoring a blistering 112 off 49 balls—becoming the first uncapped player to score a century in the IPL playoffs.

Patidar’s incredible knock also equaled Wriddhiman Saha’s record for the fastest IPL playoff century. His stellar display ensured RCB retained him for IPL 2023, despite some inconsistency in form over the following seasons. Nonetheless, his ability to deliver in crucial moments has made him a fan favorite and ultimately led to his appointment as RCB’s captain.

Domestic Success and National Recognition

Patidar’s domestic performances have been equally impressive. In the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 428 runs at a strike rate of 186.08. He followed it up with a commendable showing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 226 runs at an average of 56.50.

His consistent performances caught the selectors’ attention, earning him a spot in India’s ODI squad for the series against South Africa in October 2023. Later that month, he replaced an injured Shreyas Iyer for the series against New Zealand, though he did not get a chance to play. His ODI debut came in December 2023 against South Africa, where he scored 22 runs from 16 balls. In February 2024, he made his Test debut against England, scoring 32 and 9 runs in his first and second innings, respectively.

The Road to IPL 2025

Patidar’s journey to the RCB captaincy has been anything but easy. Despite being unsold at the 2022 IPL auction, he worked diligently under the guidance of former Madhya Pradesh captain Devendra Bundela, who motivated him to remain focused. His efforts bore fruit when he was called back mid-season by RCB.

His former mentors, including Amay Khurasiya, played an instrumental role in shaping his career, guiding him through technical improvements and boosting his confidence. Even after facing injuries and missing selections, Patidar never stopped working hard. His performances in domestic cricket and IPL have cemented his status as a promising leader.

Looking Ahead

With Rajat Patidar now leading RCB, the franchise hopes to finally claim its maiden IPL title, an achievement that has eluded them despite three final appearances. As he steps into this new leadership role, all eyes will be on him to see if he can steer RCB to long-awaited glory in IPL 2025.

From going unsold at auctions to captaining one of the most passionate franchises in the IPL, Patidar’s journey is a testament to perseverance, talent, and unwavering determination. The stage is set, and the cricketing world eagerly awaits what the future holds for RCB under his leadership.





FAQ





1. What is the price of Rajat Patidar in IPL?

- Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Rajat Patidar joined RCB in IPL 2022 as a replacement of the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

2. Who is Rajat Patidar's idol?

- Rajat Patidar names Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his idol.

3. How many times RCB has been final?

-One of the original eight teams in the IPL, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL, losing all (in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and in 2016 to the Sunrisers Hyderabad).