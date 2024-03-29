Riyan Parag: The Redemption Story of the Assam Boy

As the famous saying goes “Why do we fall sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up”, In IPL 2024, Riyan Parag finally came of age. The 22-year-old all-rounder from Assam has set the stage on fire with back-to-back match-winning knocks for Rajasthan Royals. His mature performances have silenced critics and established him as a vital asset for his team. Before the IPL 2024 season, Riyan's inconsistent performances and off-field antics had drawn criticism. However, a newfound focus, improved fitness, and relentless hard work have transformed him into a mature and composed player.