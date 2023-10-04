Sachin Tendulkar Named Global Ambassador For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

With only one day left until the World Cup, the Master Blaster of India, Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the Global Ambassador for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
According to the press release by ICC Cricket, Tendulkar will be out with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy before the opening match on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to declare the event open.
After being appointed as the global ambassador, the master blaster said, “From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 is the proudest moment of my cricketing journey.”
“With so many special teams and players set to complete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament,” he added.
The ICC world cup is set to begin from October 5 in India.