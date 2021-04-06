Spread Message Of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour: I&B To News Channels

As COVID-19 cases are on a rising spree across the country, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday wrote to all private satellite TV news channels to disseminate messages for maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

The letter mentioned that private TV channels have always been at the forefront of spreading important messages in the larger public interest.

“It is, therefore, requested that the private channels may appropriately disseminate messages for COVID- appropriate behavior and vaccination of the eligible age group persons so as to create greater awareness among the citizens of the country,” the ministry said.

#IndiaFightsCorona@MIB_India issues advisory to all private television channels to generate greater awareness on the message of ‘Dawai Bhi Kadai Bhi’ by disseminating messages for COVID-appropriate behavior and vaccination of eligible persons.



Details: https://t.co/x4ylQ2GmD7 pic.twitter.com/BhedZI8Hd4 — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 6, 2021



The advisory cites the meeting under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 4th April, 2021 to review the emerging situation, where it was decided to focus on a five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID appropriate behavior and Vaccination.

“It is, therefore, imperative that all stakeholders take forward the communication strategy with a renewed emphasis on ‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’,” the letter said.

India reported over 96,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049.