Sri Lanka Adopts ‘India First’ Approach

Sri Lanka will adopt ‘India First’ approach and will safeguard New Delhi’s strategic interests.

This was reportedly informed by Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage.

A report by Live Mint quoted the secretary as saying to Daily Mirror that the country is to take an ‘India first’ approach as its new foreign policy.

Colombage, who became the first-ever foreign secretary from a military background, reportedly said, “That means Sri Lanka will not do anything harmful to India’s strategic security interests”.

The statement came amid concerns of increasing Chinese influence in the island country that is geographically located right below India.

Regarding China’s interest in the country, he reportedly added, “China is the second-largest economy and India is considered the sixth-largest. In 2018 India was the world’s fastest-growing economy. That means we are between two economic giants.”

Commenting on the Chinese investment in the country’s southern port of Hambantota, he further added, “India did not undertake it for whatever reason, then it went to a Chinese company.”