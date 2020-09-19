Top StoriesWorld

Sri Lankan Minister Addresses Public From Coconut Tree

By Pratidin Bureau
A Sri Lankan Minister climbed a coconut tree to address the public on the shortage of coconuts that the country is facing.

The State Minister of Coconut, Arundika Fernando, resorted to this out-of-the-box way of addressing the public and said that the country was facing a dearth of “700 million coconuts due to high demand for local industries and domestic consumption.”

As per ANI, the Minister was quoted by News First as saying, “We hope to utilise every available plot of land for the cultivation of coconuts and boost the industry to one which would generate foreign exchange to the country.”

Highlighting the issue of increasing prices of coconuts in the country, he further said that the government would reduce the prices amid the shortage of coconuts in the country.  

