Sri Sathya Sai Seva Donates Oxygen Concentrators To Assam

A joint delegation of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Assam, and Sri Sathya Sai Alumni of Assam called on Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to apprise him regarding the various COVID19 relief activities being undertaken by the two bodies jointly.

During the meeting, Satyen Sarma (President – SSSSO, Assam, Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh) handed over fifty oxygen concentrators to the Chief Minister, in an effort to assist the Government of Assam in its fight against the ongoing pandemic.

The Chief Minister immediately acknowledged the receipt of the same and forwarded it to the Mission Director, NHM (National Health Mission) to put them to use with immediate effect.

Out of the fifty oxygen concentrators, twenty five have been donated by the Sri Sathya Sai Trust (Delhi and Punjab) and the other twenty five by Sri Nimish Pandya (All India President – SSSSO, India).

The Chief Minister appreciated the humanitarian gesture and congratulated the team for the various social activities being carried out in the form of COVID19 relief and also other activities such as mega health camps, flood relief etc.

The Chief Minister also expressed his desire to visit the Ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and the Super Speciality Hospitals started by Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi and Whitefield, which are widely regarded as ‘Temples of healing’ worldwide due to its excellent infrastructure, cutting edge technology and providing treatment absolutely free of cost.

Satyen Sarma informed the Chief Minister that earlier the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, India had sent a number of oxygen concentrators to its state wing which was handed over by him to the Sri Sathya Sai Alumni of Assam to strengthen their movement to provide free COVID related service to COVID affected people.

He went on to add that the Alumni are providing these oxygen concentrators to needy patients absolutely free of cost on a returnable basis besides providing free lunch service and that few also have been handed over to various other districts like Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sibasagar, Nagaon, Silchar, Karimganj and Hailakandi besides Kamrup (Metro).

The other members of the delegation who called on the Chief Minister were Dr. Neil Bardoloi (Senior Interventional Cardiologist & General Secretary, Sri Sathya Sai Alumni of Assam), Dr. Pushkal Bagchi (Associate Professor – Urology, GMCH & Medical Coordinator, SSSSO, Assam), Dr. Dina Raja (Associate Professor – Microbiology, GMCH & Joint Secretary, Sri Sathya Sai Alumni of Assam), Arnab Jyoti Das (State Youth Coordinator, SSSSO, Assam & Media & Public Relations, Sri Sathya Sai Alumni of Assam) and Swapan Dutta (Office Bearer, SSSO, Assam).

