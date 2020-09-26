Srimanta Sankardeva Recalled On Birth Anniversary

Today marks the 571st birth anniversary of the great Vaishnavite saint and social reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

The 16th century’s apostle’s birth anniversary’s observance will remain low-key due to the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemics. However, maintaining social distancing protocols the satras and namghars might observe his birth day across the state.

He is widely credited with devising new forms of music (Borgeet), theatrical performance (Ankia Naat, Bhaona), dance (Sattriya), literary language (Brajavali) and for being a world class translator, litterateur and spiritual guru.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal while paying his respects to the Gurujona tweeted in Assamese, “The reformer established the neo-Vaishanavite religion Ekasarana Dharma and united the greater Assamese society,” adding, “He contributed immensely by propagating a unique combination of devotion, spirituality, art and culture”.

Yesterday, the Kamrup district administration declared a dry day on the occasion of his Janmotsava (birth anniversary).

Meanwhile, the Assam government will confer the national-level Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2017 to Barpeta Xatra Burha Xatriya Basistha Dev Sarma at a ceremony to be held today in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.