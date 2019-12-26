Sringkhal Chaliha To be Produced in Court Today

Lachit Sena Activist Sringkhal Chaliha will be produced at court on Thursday at 2 pm. He will be produced at Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

Advocate Upamanyu Hazarika will be present for Sringkhal Chaliha. He is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India.

Meanwhile, Sringkhal’s father Pranabjit Chaliha urged the people to observe blackout Black Day on Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Pranabjit asked the people to switch off the lights in every house, market, vehicles to protest demanding justice for his son.