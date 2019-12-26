Sringkhal Chaliha To be Produced in Court Today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Srinkhal Chaliha
244

Lachit Sena Activist Sringkhal Chaliha will be produced at court on Thursday at 2 pm. He will be produced at Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

Advocate Upamanyu Hazarika will be present for Sringkhal Chaliha. He is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India.

Meanwhile, Sringkhal’s father Pranabjit Chaliha urged the people to observe blackout Black Day on Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Pranabjit asked the people to switch off the lights in every house, market, vehicles to protest demanding justice for his son.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Headmaster accused of sexually molesting divyang student

Regional

Heavy erosion takes severe turn in South Salmara

Regional

Sodou Asom Karmachari Parishad and AASU join hands against the Citizenship Amendment…

National

4 killed , several injured in Mumbai’s Crystal Tower fire break out

National

First Assamese Female To climb Mt Everest

Regional

EVMs dysfunctional in various constituencies

Comments
Loading...