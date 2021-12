Assamese actor Diganta Hazarika was seen with Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan in a picture that has now gone viral.

Reportedly, the picture was clicked on the sets of Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Pathan’. The image was shared by Hazarika on his social media handle, but now has been removed.

“Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you HUMBLE… SRK @ iamsrk The most successful actor of India Cinema yet the most humble human being,” wrote Hazarika.