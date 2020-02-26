SSB Seized 10 Cow Laden Trucks in Rangiya

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in an operation seized 10 cow laden trucks in Rangiya and detained eight drivers and 11 labours. The operation was launched in front of the 24 No headquarters of SSB at Moranjan in Rangiya.

The truck drivers while interrogated by SSB said that they were on their way to Bangladesh via Sonapur, Jorabat, 9th mile and Meghalaya. The SSB received internal information that 29 trucks were carrying 900 cows illegally from Sonapur in Cooch Bihar district of West Bengal. Based on the information, the SSB launched the operation and seized 10 trucks while the other trucks absconded from the scene.

The truck drivers also accepted that they get Rs. 2000 each for smuggling the cows the labourers get Rs. 1000.

It may be mentioned the cattle syndicate is still continued in the state and huge numbers of cows are smuggled to Bangladesh but the question arises as to how these trucks have crossed the various districts although there are police checking in every vulnerable area.