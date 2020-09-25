Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

“SSR Was Strangled To Death” – Family Lawyer

In yet another startling revelation in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his family lawyer Vikas Singh today claimed that the actor was strangled and didn’t commit suicide.

The lawyer further said that he was informed of it “long back” by a doctor who was part of the team from AIIMS that conducted forensic tests in the case.

Singh took to twitter and wrote, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.”

The actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had said that it was a suicide.   

