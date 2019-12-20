ST status to 6 communities: Sonowal govt. to submit GoM’s recommendation

In order to dominate the rising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 in the State, Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has come up with new agendas. Now, Sonowal government would submit the recommendation of the Group of Ministers for giving Schedule Tribe (ST) status to 6 communities of Assam to the Central Government within January.

Moreover, Rs. 125 crores would be provided to each of the communities of Ahom, Chutia, Moran and Motok covering four districts in the State for generating self- employment opportunities, infrastructure development, preservation of monuments and archaeological heritage, etc.

On the other hand, the autonomous council would be constituted for the Koch Rajbangshi community in the undivided Goalpara district along with autonomous councils for Moran and Motok communities in the State. One extra seat would also be allotted for the Moran community in a medical college of the State. The fund would be provided by the state government for making a documentary on the life and works of Raghab Moran.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal gave these assurances on Thursday to the representatives of six organisations of the Moran community at a meeting held at his conference hall at Janata Bhawan.

In a separate meeting held with the delegates of Sadou Asom Chutia Santha, the Chief Minister assured of considering the issue of declaring Sati Sadhani Divas as government holiday. He also said that the State government would spend Rs. 125 crore for generating self- employment opportunities for Chutia community youths, infrastructure development, preservation of monuments and archaeological heritage. An educational institute in the name of Sati Sadhini would also be set up while allotting funds for erecting busts of Sati Sadhini in the Chutia community dominated areas.