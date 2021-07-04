Stadiums And Sport Complexes To Reopen In Delhi From July 5

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued a notice on Sunday stating that the Delhi Government has allowed the reopening of stadium and sport complexes without spectators from July 5.

The DDMA further said that there will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes.

However, cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural,religious and other such gatherings willremain prohibited, the order said.

As per reports, Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

In the last notice by DDMA, the government has allowed the opening of gyms and yoga institutes with half their capacity as well as weddings at banquet and marriage halls and hotels with a limit of 50 percent attendance. The prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 a.m. on July 12, the previous order said.

