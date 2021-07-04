NationalTop Stories

Stadiums And Sport Complexes To Reopen In Delhi From July 5

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued a notice on Sunday stating that the Delhi Government has allowed the reopening of stadium and sport complexes without spectators from July 5.

The DDMA further said that there will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes.

However, cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural,religious and other such gatherings willremain prohibited, the order said.

Related News

Edu Minister Pokhriyal To Launch ‘NIPUN Bharat’…

Cottonians Remember Shaheed Ranjit Barpujari

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Visits Assam

Re-agitation Against CAA Will Intensify In Assam: Lurinjyoti

As per reports, Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

In the last notice by DDMA, the government has allowed the opening of gyms and yoga institutes with half their capacity as well as weddings at banquet and marriage halls and hotels with a limit of 50 percent attendance. The prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 a.m. on July 12, the previous order said.

Also Read: Assam CM Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
You might also like
Top Stories

Jorhat: AAU Professor Suspended For ‘Molestation’ Of Ph.D Scholar

Top Stories

COVID: India Becomes 2nd Country To Have Over 1 lakh Daily Cases

Top Stories

One dies; 7 new cases reported in Assam

Election 2021

Assam Polls: BPF Releases First List Of 4 Candidates

Assam

P&RD Scam: Rajib Parashar Sent to 3-Days Judicial Custody

Top Stories

4879 Personnel of Assam Police Test COVID-19+

Comments
Loading...